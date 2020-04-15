Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools Update Community on COVID-19 Response

TISBURY – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, updates from Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools are being provided to families regarding their stay-at-home operations.

April vacation days have been cancelled after a vote from the All Island School Committee. Remote work will continue throughout the week, with the exception of the Patriots’ Day holiday on April 20.

Public schools throughout the island will also be providing food for families, through means such as grab-and-go programs and bagged grocery pickups. Details vary by school.

For more information on food programs offered at these schools and more, visit their respective website or the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools’ website, which can be accessed by clicking here.