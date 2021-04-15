Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

SANDWICH – Residents of Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich, as well as those at Joint Base Cape Cod, will be able to dispose of household hazardous waste materials on Saturday, April 17.

Certain types of household materials can be harmful to lakes, groundwater, and other local water sources. The collection at Sandwich High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will provide residents with a place to safely dispose of those materials.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, safety measures will be in place during the collection.

For more information, including what is and is not acceptable for collection, visit www.loveyourlocalwater.org.