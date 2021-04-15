You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

April 15, 2021

SANDWICH – Residents of Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich, as well as those at Joint Base Cape Cod, will be able to dispose of household hazardous waste materials on Saturday, April 17.

Certain types of household materials can be harmful to lakes, groundwater, and other local water sources. The collection at Sandwich High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will provide residents with a place to safely dispose of those materials.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, safety measures will be in place during the collection.

For more information, including what is and is not acceptable for collection, visit www.loveyourlocalwater.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 