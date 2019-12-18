Upper Cape Tech Updates Public on Progress of Injured Students

BOURNE – Upper Cape Tech School officials have given an update on the progress of the two students who were involved in a crash on MacArthur Blvd yesterday morning.

The 17 and 14 year old brothers are still in critical but stable condition and lightly sedated.

Both were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island after the accident and were placed in the Pediatric ICU after surgery.

The school said that the older brother has opened his eyes and given the family a “thumbs up”, while the younger brother has responded to stimuli.

State police say that the slippery road conditions were likely the cause of the crash.