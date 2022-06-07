US Added 390,000 Jobs in May as Hiring Remained Robust

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a healthy 390,000 jobs last month, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and interest rates.

Last month’s gain reflects a still-healthy job market despite concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises rates to fight inflation.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, The Associated Press