You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Added 390,000 Jobs in May as Hiring Remained Robust

US Added 390,000 Jobs in May as Hiring Remained Robust

June 7, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a healthy 390,000 jobs last month, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and interest rates.

Last month’s gain reflects a still-healthy job market despite concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises rates to fight inflation.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 