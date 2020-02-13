You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Announces 15th Virus Case, this one in Texas Evacuee

February 13, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials have announced the country’s 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus — an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas.

The patient had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week. The person is now in isolation at a hospital and is reported in stable condition.

The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test. Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

Tens of thousands of cases of the illness have been reported globally. The vast majority of them are in China.

About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


