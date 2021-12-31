You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Children Hospitalized with COVID in Near-Record Numbers

US Children Hospitalized with COVID in Near-Record Numbers

December 31, 2021

SEATTLE (AP) – The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers. And experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated.

Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia says it’s “heartbreaking” knowing that there’s a way prevent such cases.

During the week of December 21-27, an average of 334 children with the coronavirus were admitted per day to hospitals, a 58% increase from the week before. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By Martha Bellisle, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 