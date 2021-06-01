You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Debates Fairest Way to Share Spare Vaccine

U.S. Debates Fairest Way to Share Spare Vaccine

June 1, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s been five weeks since the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June.

Nations around the globe are still waiting with growing impatience to learn where the vaccines will go.

President Joe Biden must decide what share of doses should be given to the neediest countries and how many should be reserved for U.S. partners.

So far, it looks like the administration will provide the bulk of the doses to COVAX, the U.N.-backed global vaccine sharing program.

The administration plans to reserve about a fourth of the doses for the U.S. to dispense directly to individual nations of its choice.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


