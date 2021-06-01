U.S. Debates Fairest Way to Share Spare Vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s been five weeks since the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June.

Nations around the globe are still waiting with growing impatience to learn where the vaccines will go.

President Joe Biden must decide what share of doses should be given to the neediest countries and how many should be reserved for U.S. partners.

So far, it looks like the administration will provide the bulk of the doses to COVAX, the U.N.-backed global vaccine sharing program.

The administration plans to reserve about a fourth of the doses for the U.S. to dispense directly to individual nations of its choice.