You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccines for Boosters, Kids’ Shots

U.S. Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccines for Boosters, Kids’ Shots

September 28, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MADISON, WI. (AP) – With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for every American who qualifies.

A spike in demand is expected after the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention endorsed boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans 65 and older.

The CDC said younger people at higher risk from the coronavirus because of health conditions or their jobs would also qualify.

Meanwhile, more than 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated.

That despite the enticement of lottery prizes, free food or gifts and pleas from exhausted health care workers as the average number of deaths per day climbed to more than 1,900 in recent weeks.

By, Todd Richmond and Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 