US Layoffs Remain Elevated as 840,000 Seek Jobless Aid

October 8, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to a still-high 840,000, evidence that job cuts remain elevated seven months into the pandemic recession.

The latest sign of a flagging recovery comes two days after President Donald Trump cut off talks over a new rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for millions of unemployed Americans and struggling businesses.

A failure to enact another round of government aid would crimp household income and spending, and some economists say it would raise the risk of a double-dip recession.

