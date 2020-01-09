You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

January 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. officials say it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board.

President Donald Trump is suggesting he believes Iran was responsible.

He is dismissing Iranian claims that it was a mechanical issue that brought down the plane — and is denying any U.S. responsibility.

The officials, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops amid a confrontation with Washington over a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general.

