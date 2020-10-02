You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / US Unemployment Drops to 7.9% but Hiring Slows Pre-Election

US Unemployment Drops to 7.9% but Hiring Slows Pre-Election

October 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped to 7.9%, but hiring is slowing and many Americans have given up looking for work.

That’s according to the final jobs report from Washington before the voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term.

While unemployment fell from 8.4% in August, that mainly reflected a decline in the number of people seeking work, rather than a surge in hiring.

The government doesn’t count people as unemployed if they aren’t actively looking for a job.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 