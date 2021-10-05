You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Unveils Guidance for Federal Vaccine Mandate, Exemptions

US Unveils Guidance for Federal Vaccine Mandate, Exemptions

October 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The federal government is outlining procedures for employees to request medical or religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccinations.

Just weeks remain before federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to comply with President Joe Biden’s mandate.

The Office of Management and Budget released the new guidance Monday afternoon ahead of the November 22 deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated, outlining specific medical conditions that would warrant an exemption. They also make clear that federal agencies may deny medical or religious exemptions if they determine that no other safety protocol is adequate.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

