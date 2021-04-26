You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Will Share AstraZeneca Vaccines with World

US Will Share AstraZeneca Vaccines with World

April 26, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House tells The Associated Press that the U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca once the vaccine clears federal safety reviews.

As many as 60 million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.

The move greatly expands on the Biden administration’s action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada.

The AstraZeneca drug is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
