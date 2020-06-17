USDA Extends Child Nutrition Programs for Summer Season

HYANNIS – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced a nationwide extension for the USDA’s child nutrition programs.

The waiver will allow local partners, who have been working overtime serving meals to kids during the health crisis, the ability to continue serving free meals to all children, regardless of where they live, for the summer season.

This action is part of USDA’s commitment to making it as easy as possible for local program operators to get food to children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food,” said Perdue.

“We are extending one of the significant flexibilities provided in March during the coronavirus national emergency to schools, summer sites, and other folks who operate our programs so they can best adapt to the situation on-the-ground and serve our children well, this nationwide flexibility ensures America’s kids will continue to be fed this summer.”

Since schools began to close in March, the USDA has been taking action to ensure children are fed.

In addition to this waiver extension, Secretary Perdue recently announced the extension of three additional nationwide waivers, giving child nutrition program operators the flexibility they need to continue leveraging solutions in support of social distancing – such as delivery and grab n’ go – throughout the remaining summer months until school is back in session.

The nationwide waiver extended as part of the announcement is for area eligibility, which allows all children in all areas to receive free meals through the USDA’s summer meals programs.

Traditionally, USDA funded summer meals sites are limited to low income areas.

The USDA has taken numerous other actions to ensure children have food to eat throughout the pandemic, including Launching the “Meals for Kids” interactive site finder which features more than 60,000 sites, approving 41 states for Pandemic-EBT, which provides food-purchasing benefits equal to the value of school meals, to households with children who would otherwise be receiving free or reduced-price meals at school, and distributing more than 10 million meals in 36 states directly to low-income children in rural areas through the “Meals to You” program.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service administers 15 nutrition assistance programs that leverage American’s agricultural abundance to ensure children and low-income individuals and families have nutritious food to eat.

FNS also co-developed the “Dietary Guidelines for Americans”, which provide science-based nutrition recommendations and serve as the federal nutrition policy.

For more information on the FNS’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.