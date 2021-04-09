Vaccine Hunters on Cape Cod helping thousands find Covid 19 Vaccine Appointments

If you’re confused about how to book an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine, you’re not alone. With multiple outlets, multiple systems, and appointments being snapped up in minutes. It can sometimes feel more like trying to get tickets to a sold out concert rather than securing medical treatment.

Stephen Boyson is part of a group of people on Cape Cod who call themselves the vaccine hunters. They’ve learned how to navigate the multiple online systems to secure vaccination appointments and they’re using their tech skills to help hundreds if not thousands of people get vaccinated.

They get referrals from the Facebook Group Vaccine Hunter/Angels Massachusetts

Rebecca Romo caught up with Stephen after a long night of hunting to find out more: