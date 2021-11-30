Vaccine Passport Program Could be Coming Soon, Governor Says

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said a COVID-19 vaccination passport program that would allow residents to quickly demonstrate their vaccine status could be coming soon in Massachusetts and other states.

Proof of vaccination would be available on a QR code on an individual’s cellphone.

The code could be quickly scanned to show the person’s vaccination status.

The Republican said Monday he already has a QR code on his phone with his vaccination status.

Baker also said that booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are available across the state, although it may take from 10 days to two weeks to get a shot.