Vaccine Site at Fenway Park Moving to Convention Center

BOSTON (AP) — The state-run coronavirus vaccination site at Fenway Park will close as the Boston Red Sox prepare for opening day of the new baseball season.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that the mass vaccination operation will move to the nearby Hynes Convention Center later this month.

Meanwhile, a limited number of new coronavirus vaccination appointments made available to Massachusetts residents were quickly snapped up Thursday, prompting the state to blame federal authorities for the limited supply.

Baker also announced on Thursday that nearly $40 million in grants have been awarded to more than 1,000 Massachusetts businesses for COVID relief.

Associated Press