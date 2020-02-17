You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Vandals Cover Plymouth Rock in Red Graffiti

February 17, 2020

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a vandalism spree that left the famous Plymouth Rock covered in graffiti.  

Town officials say workers had removed the red spray paint covering the rock in Plymouth by up late Monday morning.

Police say vandals also targeted a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary of the 1620 Mayflower landing, the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument To The Forefathers.

It was not immediately clear if this graffiti incident had any connection to the anniversary celebration. No arrests had been made Monday afternoon. 

