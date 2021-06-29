You are here: Home / NewsCenter / ‘Vax Bus’ Rolls Out Across Massachusetts to Provide Vaccines

‘Vax Bus’ Rolls Out Across Massachusetts to Provide Vaccines

June 29, 2021

PROVINCETOWN (AP) – Massachusetts is rolling out vaccination clinics on wheels aimed at protecting more people against against the coronavirus.

Two buses, dubbed the Vax Bus, will be traveling across the state beginning Saturday through July 15 to administer vaccines in nearly two dozen communities.

State officials say the Vax Bus will spend a day or two in each community and host one to three vaccine clinics a day. Vaccines will be administered on the bus and no appointment is necessary.

The Vax Bus is scheduled to stop at locations in communities including Attleboro, Brockton, Pittsfield and Springfield.

More than 80% of adults in Massachusetts have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 4 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

The Vax Bus schedule can be found at: mass.gov/VaxBus.

By The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 