‘Vax Bus’ Rolls Out Across Massachusetts to Provide Vaccines

PROVINCETOWN (AP) – Massachusetts is rolling out vaccination clinics on wheels aimed at protecting more people against against the coronavirus.

Two buses, dubbed the Vax Bus, will be traveling across the state beginning Saturday through July 15 to administer vaccines in nearly two dozen communities.

State officials say the Vax Bus will spend a day or two in each community and host one to three vaccine clinics a day. Vaccines will be administered on the bus and no appointment is necessary.

The Vax Bus is scheduled to stop at locations in communities including Attleboro, Brockton, Pittsfield and Springfield.

More than 80% of adults in Massachusetts have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 4 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

The Vax Bus schedule can be found at: mass.gov/VaxBus.

By The Associated Press