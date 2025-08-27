BARNSTABLE – About 8:30 AM Wednesday morning, a vehicle backed into a building at the Village Green Apartments at 767 Independence Drive in Barnstable Village. A building inspector was called to the scene. There were no injuries reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Vehicle backs into building in Barnstable
August 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
