FALMOUTH – A traffic crash resulted in a vehicle overturning and striking a utility pole in Falmouth. The collision happened about 5:20 AM Monday on Thomas B. Landers Road at Geggatt Road. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle overturns, snaps utility pole in Falmouth
August 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Vehicle overturns, snaps utility pole in Falmouth
- MassDOT parking space on Cape adds solar panels
- Fundraising campaign underway for centuries-old Falmouth property
- Cape leaders weighing real estate transfer fee
- LINKS: Yarmouth and Dennis establish committees to determine future plans for closed schools
- OpenCape begins process of leadership change as long time Executive Director departs
- Barnstable invites the public to discuss redesigns on parts of Main Street Hyannis
- Fourth West Nile Virus positive sample found in Falmouth
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod appoints next president
- New Truro town manager is a longtime town employee
- Cape Cod towns to benefit from increase in state funding program
- Consent judgement reached against property management company for data breaches
- LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s new Chief of Staff brings 32 years of DEA experience