Vehicle overturns, snaps utility pole in Falmouth

August 25, 2025

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash resulted in a vehicle overturning and striking a utility pole in Falmouth. The collision happened about 5:20 AM Monday on Thomas B. Landers Road at Geggatt Road. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

