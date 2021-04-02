Vessel Safety Checks to Continue During Pandemic

HYANNIS – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Boat Owners Association of the United States is reminding mariners that vessel safety checks will be carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and U.S. Power Squadrons.

These safety inspections will be done by volunteers of the two groups with COVID-19 in mind. Safety protocols will be followed as things such as navigation lights and flares are examined.

Additional, vessel owners will have access to a downloadable self-check list, one that is used by vessel examiners themselves.

Mariners will be able to conduct their own checks in order to learn what to look for in the future, as well as to ensure that their boats pass in-person reviews.

Boat owners are advised to reach out to their local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and U.S. Power Squadrons chapter to find out when vessel safety check events will be held.