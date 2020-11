BARNSTABLE – Gold Star families and veterans of the U.S. military will be able to receive free access to any of the country’s national parks, forests, and other federal recreation areas, such as the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The free access program kicked off on Wednesday for Veterans Day, and is eligible for anyone with proper identification designations. This program is being offered indefinitely.

For more information, visit the U.S. National Park Service’s website by clicking here.