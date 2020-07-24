Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Nantucket Saturday

NANTUCKET – On Saturday, July 25, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Nantucket.
There he will meet with Governor Charlie Baker to discuss ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19.
Later that evening, Pence will return to Washington D.C.
Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.
