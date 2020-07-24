You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Nantucket Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Nantucket Saturday

July 24, 2020

NANTUCKET – On Saturday, July 25, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Nantucket. 

There he will meet with Governor Charlie Baker to discuss ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19. 

Later that evening, Pence will return to Washington D.C.  

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


