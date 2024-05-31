VIDEO: Sunday Journal – “Buck” the Pirate (Chris Shultz) Talks Pirate Festival This Weekend and Next

The Cape Cod Pirate Festival sets sail in Yaaaarmouth the weekends of June 1 and June 8 at the Joshua Sears Memorial Field. Event organizer and performer Chris Shultz joins Sunday Journal in full costume as “Buck” to talk about the fun and games, historical impact of pirates on Cape, and the economic power of live-performance and immersive arts in a post-COVID world. He also gives a taste of the kind of live-performance characters families can meet at the swashbuckling event, and a teaser for a Scrooge-themed event coming to Cape Cod in December.