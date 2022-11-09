You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vineyard Wind Cable Installation Work Underway

November 9, 2022

VINEYARD HAVEN – Vineyard Wind has announced that cable installation work is underway for the company’s offshore wind farm.

The work, undertaken by the Prysmian Group, began earlier this month 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

Maritime service companies and a local fishing vessel are also coordinating to help with the work and to facilitate communication with mariners and fishermen in the area.

“For a project that has achieved many firsts, the beginning of offshore cable installation is perhaps the most significant we have achieved so far,” Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus S. Moeller said.

Moeller also thanked local, state, and federal authorities for reviewing the project over the years. 

Vineyard Wind 1 is set to be the country’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm. The project has led to local opportunities for job growth and training

Lawmakers recently made a draft plan to protect critically-endangered North Atlantic Right Whales while still growing offshore wind. 

In June, President Biden launched a partnership with 11 east coast governors, including Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, to boost the industry. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

