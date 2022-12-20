Vineyard Wind Milling to Impact Hyannis Roads Wednesday

HYANNIS – The intersection of Iyannough Road and Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis will be intermittently closed Wednesday for milling and paving work related to the Vineyard Wind project.

Town officials said the closures will occur in phases, allowing for single-lane alternating traffic throughout the day.

Work remains ongoing on Phinney’s Lane, as well.

Police will be in the area directing traffic and local businesses will remain accessible.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while in the construction area.