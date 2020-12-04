Vineyard Wind Pairs with GE for Delayed Energy Project

NEW BEDFORD – Vineyard Wind has selected General Electric as their preferred wind turbine generator supplier for when their wind farm project eventually kicks off.

GE’s turbine generators will be utilized for the Vineyard Wind 1 project, which is slated to become the nation’s first offshore wind farm at a utility scale.

The project has been delayed, although planners are still anticipating that there will be a financial closure of the project in the latter half of 2021.

In the meantime, a final review of the plan featuring GE’s additions will be conducted before plans are resubmitted to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

With that, Vineyard Wind is expecting to begin delivering energy to Massachusetts residents in 2023.