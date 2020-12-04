You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vineyard Wind Pairs with GE for Delayed Energy Project

December 4, 2020

NEW BEDFORD – Vineyard Wind has selected General Electric as their preferred wind turbine generator supplier for when their wind farm project eventually kicks off.

GE’s turbine generators will be utilized for the Vineyard Wind 1 project, which is slated to become the nation’s first offshore wind farm at a utility scale.

The project has been delayed, although planners are still anticipating that there will be a financial closure of the project in the latter half of 2021.

In the meantime, a final review of the plan featuring GE’s additions will be conducted before plans are resubmitted to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

With that, Vineyard Wind is expecting to begin delivering energy to Massachusetts residents in 2023.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


