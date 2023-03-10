Vineyard Wind Project to Prompt More Hyannis Road Work

HYANNIS – More road work related to the Vineyard Wind project is set to begin on Monday, March 13.

Duct bank installations will be carried out at the intersection of Strawberry Hill Road and West Main Street from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, March 17.

As a result, both West Main Street and Strawberry Hill Road will be shut to through traffic between Route 28 and Pine Street, in their respective directions.

Businesses and homes in the area will still be accessible during the work, as detours will be in place.