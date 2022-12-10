You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Vineyard Wind Projects Continue on Hyannis Roads

December 10, 2022

Figure 1: Vineyard Wind Construction Activities. Town of Barnstable.

HYANNIS – Work related to Vineyard Wind offshore energy project will impact Hyannis roadways through Friday from 7:30 am to 4 pm daily.

West Main Street will be closed to through traffic from Falmouth Road to Pine Street for water service work at the West main Street and Strawberry Hill Road intersection.

In addition, Strawberry Hill Road from Falmouth Road to Pine Street will be closed for duct bank installation.

One Lane alternating traffic will also be in place on Craigville Beach Road between Strawberry Hill Road and Covell’s Beach.

Police will assist in directing traffic at all locations.

