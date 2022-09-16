Vineyard Wind Work to Limit Access to Covell’s Beach Lot

BARNSTABLE – The parking lot of Covell’s Beach in Centerville will have limited access for several months.

Town officials said Vineyard Wind is continuing construction within the lot as part of their offshore energy project.

Although most of the lot will be off-limits, a portion will remain open to the public as work continues.

The work resumed on Thursday, September 15. The lot will have limited access through the spring of 2023.

Officials said the Craigville Beach parking lot will stay open.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution when going through the construction areas and follow detour signs.

To receive updates, the public can contact Senior Project Manager Paul Ruszala at the DPW at 508-790-6400.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter