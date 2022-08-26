You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vineyard Beach Road Weekend Fest Prompts Steamship Schedule Changes

August 26, 2022

OAK BLUFFS – The Beach Road Weekend music festival on Martha’s Vineyard has prompted the Steamship Authority to update their schedule from Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28.

Due to increased foot traffic over the weekend, the final departure from Oak Bluffs will be pushed back to 8:45 p.m., a 15 minute delay.

The M/V Governor’s 8:45 p.m. departure from Vineyard Haven will also be delayed by 15 minutes, according to the Steamship Authority.

Those traveling via ferry are advised to adjust their schedules accordingly.

Beach Road Weekend will be headlined by notable music acts such as Beck, Wilco, and The Avett Brothers.

