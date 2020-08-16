Virtual Big Fix Volunteer Applications Now Being Accepted

ORLEANS – Volunteer applications for this year’s Housing Assistance Corporation Big Fix event are now open.

The Big Fix is an annual event where clean-up and renovation projects for homes are carried out by community members. Out of safety for those participating, the work will be done remotely this year.

This year’s edition will take place on October 3, and the larger gathering of volunteers will return next year in Orleans.

For more information, including how to register to volunteer, visit Housing Assistance Corporation’s website by clicking here.