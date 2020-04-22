Virtual Cleanup Event Being Held to Celebrate Earth Day

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies is holding a “virtual actual cleanup” event Wednesday in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

President and CEO Richard Delaney said the event will allow participants to stay connected in their efforts to clean the local environment while maintaining social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really need to do this virtually, but in this case we mean separately and safely,” Delaney said.

As residents safely clean places like beaches, road ways, and streams, they’re invited to send pictures to Program Coordinator Laura Ludwig to share their experiences during the day.

“It’ll be a nice way to celebrate Earth Day,” Delaney continued, “but also be a way to participate safely.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the center’s website by clicking here.