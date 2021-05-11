Virtual Meetings Allow Comment on Cape Transportation Planning

HYANNIS – A series of digital public meetings will be held this week by the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization to discuss transportation planning documents that will affect the region.

According to the organization, the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) is a prioritized list of roadway, bridge, and transit projects proposed for implementation in the next five federal fiscal years, and the meetings will allow public comment on them.

Each virtual meeting will feature a short presentation on the documents that will be followed by opportunity for public comment.

The first meeting on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 pm will focus on transit and feature opening remarks by Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Thomas Cahir.

The second meeting on Wednesday, May 12 at 1 pm will focus on bicycle and pedestrian transport with an opening by Sean Polay, Bicycle Representative on Cape Cod Joint Transportation Committee.

On Thursday, May 13 at 10 am, a safety focused meeting will take place, with opening remarks from Cape Cod Commission staff who will discuss crash trends in the region.

The documents as well as ways to provide comments can be found here.

Virtual office hours to discuss the plans will be available on Wednesday, May 12 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, said the organization.