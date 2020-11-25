Virtual Reality Experience Commemorates Mayflower’s 400th Anniversary

PLYMOUTH – As part of the 400th commemoration of the Pilgrims’ arrival, Plimoth Patuxet Museums has announced its partnership with United Kingdom-based virtual reality experts to create the Virtual Mayflower, a VR educational experience.

The program was created by the Human Interface Technologies team at the University of Birmingham.

Virtual Mayflower recreates Plymouth, UK’s Barbican Harbor area in the 1620s, allowing users to explore the harbor and the ship in an interactive way.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums partnered with HIT’s team leader Professor Bob Stone to provide the project with 360-degree panoramic images of Mayflower II, the museum’s full-scale recreation o the historic ship recently named to the National Register of Historic Places.

“Mayflower II’s story, in part, memorializes the alliance between the United Kingdom and the United states during World War II,” said Ellie Donovan, Executive Director of Plimoth Patuxet Museums.

“The Virtual Mayflower project extends this special UK-USA cultural legacy and is a remarkable way to commemorate the Pilgrims’ own bold venture 400 years ago.”

The Virtual Mayflower experience is available online for free at 1620mayflower.co.uk.