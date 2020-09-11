Virus Bill Blocked in Senate as Prospects Dim for New Relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another coronavirus rescue package has failed in the U.S. Senate. Democrats blocked a Republican bill Thursday that they said shortchanged pressing national needs.

The mostly party-line vote capped weeks of wrangling over a fifth relief bill that all sides say they want but are unable to deliver.

The $650 billion measure that failed Thursday was roughly half the size of legislation promoted by GOP leaders this summer.

But that version was too big for most conservatives, so the bill was stripped back to focus on school aid, jobless benefits and help for small businesses.

It’s unclear whether bipartisan talks on a bill will resume.