Barnstable to Begin Property Assessment Program

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has issued a notice that representatives of Vision Government Solutions may request access to residents’ property.

Vision Government Solutions were contracted by the Board of Assessors to conduct the Fiscal Year 2021 Town Wide Reappraisal Project.

The first phase of the project includes inspecting property that has not been inspected within the last ten years, something required by the Bureau of Local Assessment of the Department of Revenue to be performed once per decade.

The second phase will include a full field review of residential sales done during 2019.

The project’s goal is to verify the property characteristics of property sold in 2019 to maintain accurate and equitable market values.

The representatives will have ID badges, a letter of introduction from the Town Director of Assessing, Edward F. O’Neil, and will be registered with the Barnstable Police Department.

The Board of Assessors and Vision Government Solutions said that they appreciate resident’s cooperation with the representatives.

They will be conducting their work on the project through October.