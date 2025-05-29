Volunteers Set To Gather To Keep Barnstable Clean

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Volunteers with Keep Barnstable Beautiful (KBB) will hold a Pre-Summer Town Cleanup tomorrow, Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm, to clear litter in the Town of Barnstable.

The event seeks to foster community pride and environmental awareness by removing litter accumulated over the past year.

Volunteers will gather at the location of the old school at 2095 Main Street in Marstons Mills, and will fan out into nearby parks and roadways in Marstons Mills, Cotuit, and Osterville.

All volunteers will receive necessary supplies including gloves and trash baggers, with a community recognition for the person to collect the most litter.

“We’re thrilled to host this event and bring together our community to make a tangible difference,” said KBB President Andrea Pendergast. “Our goal is not only to clean up our beautiful town but also to inspire others to take pride in their surroundings and contribute to a cleaner, greener Barnstable.”

Pre-registration is still open to volunteers of all ages.

To learn more about upcoming cleanups and other ways to get involved with KBB, click here.