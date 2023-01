EASTHAM – Voters in Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans and Brewster approved an additional $38 million for the Nauset Regional High School Renovation Project.

The money brings the total expected cost of the project up to about $170 million dollars. Cost increases were attributed by project officials to economic inflation, as bids came in higher than expected.

The project also had to account for costs related to modular units that will house staff and students while the renovation is carried out.