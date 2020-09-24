You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Voters Can Now Apply for Mail-In Ballot Online

Voters Can Now Apply for Mail-In Ballot Online

September 24, 2020

BOSTON – Massachusetts voters can now go online to request a ballot for the November election.

They can apply for a mail-in ballot on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

As part of the law passed this summer that expanded mail-in voting for 2020, the state was required to offer voters the option to apply for a mail-in ballot online.

Voters can return the application in the mail or fill it out and drop it off at their local election office.

Ballots still have to be returned by mail or in-person at a town hall drop box or local election office.

The voting by mail option was extended to state voters this year due to health concerns with COVID-19.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 28.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


