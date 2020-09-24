Voters Can Now Apply for Mail-In Ballot Online

BOSTON – Massachusetts voters can now go online to request a ballot for the November election.

They can apply for a mail-in ballot on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

As part of the law passed this summer that expanded mail-in voting for 2020, the state was required to offer voters the option to apply for a mail-in ballot online.

Voters can return the application in the mail or fill it out and drop it off at their local election office.

Ballots still have to be returned by mail or in-person at a town hall drop box or local election office.

The voting by mail option was extended to state voters this year due to health concerns with COVID-19.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 28.