Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Melvin and Marvin! (Watch The Cute Video!)

Marvin and Melvin are a bonded pair of 10 month old guinea pigs looking for their new home.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The brothers are bonded and must go home together, because they do everything together! They’re playful and fun and when they’re in their enclosure you’ll find them curled up and napping together. When given room to explore outside their enclosure they’ll be side by side playing and exploring – they’re just two happy go lucky guinea pigs!

If you are interested in adopting Melvin and Marvin, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

