Waldorf Recycling Fundraiser Funds New Classroom

SANDWICH – The Waldorf School of Cape Cod will host a recycling fundraiser Saturday to help build a new classroom.

Residents are asked to bring unwanted metal, appliances and electronics as well as a cash or check donation to the event.

Metal piping, file cabinets, computers, printers, washing and drying machines, fax machines, DVD players, video game consoles or anything else electrically powered is welcomed at the recycling fundraiser.

Donations can also be dropped off anytime during the week.

Money raised during the event will go towards the renovation of the Waldorf barn into a new classroom for next year’s oldest students, said school officials.

The costs to recycle different items are as follows:

Large Appliances: $40

Medium Sized Screens: $30

Small Appliances: $50 to $10

Cell Phones and Cords: $2 to $5

Small Box of Electronics: $20

The event will be hosted Saturday, May 22 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Waldorf School of Cape Cod.