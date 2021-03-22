“Walk For Hope” Aims to Double Earnings From Last Year

HYANNIS – The Annual Walk For Hope is being held virtually once again this year and invites all who are interested to join.

Last year, the Housing Assistance Corporation raised over $40,000 from the walk, and this year they’re hoping to double those earnings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive increase in housing instability in many areas, especially the Cape.

Purchases of homes on the Cape by those who want to get out of bigger cities has driven housing prices up at a time when many are facing financial instability.

While most years, the organization helps around 5,000 people, last year they helped about 6,200.

Those interested in participating in the Walk For Hope can do so by themselves or as part of a team, as long as they observe the proper COVID-19 safety protocols.

HAC Chief Development Officer Anne Van Vleck encourages participants to walk wherever they would like, whether that be a treadmill, around neighborhoods, or by the beach.

“The most important part isn’t necessarily the walking, it’s really about giving people hope and helping others who are really struggling with housing instability right now,” said Van Vleck.

The walk itself will take place on June 26, and an information session will be held over Zoom on Wednesday, March 31 from 4-5pm.

To register for this kick-off information session, interested parties can contact Event and Resource Development Coordinator Deanna Bussiere at dbussiere@haconcapecod.org.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter