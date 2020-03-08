Walk for Hope Info Session is Wednesday

HYANNIS-An information session regarding the second annual Walk for Hope, hosted by Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC), will take place Wednesday.

The Walk for Hope will be held on June 27 in Hyannis and June 28 in Falmouth to raise awareness for the housing challenges across Cape Cod. Teams will be formed to raise money to address these issues.

The information session will run from 12 to 1 p.m. at HAC’s location along West Main Street in Hyannis.

Lunch will be provided. To reserve a spot for the session, email Deanna Bussiere at dbussiere@haconcapecod.org. For more information, click here.