Wall Street Drifts From Losses to Gains Amid More Dour Data

May 6, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are swinging up and down in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as depressing data on the economy continues to roll in.

Technology stocks keep pushing higher, with Microsoft, Apple and other giants continuing their nearly unstoppable run even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

That helped offset losses for banks and energy stocks, which fell after a report said private U.S. employers eliminated more than 20 million jobs last month.

The S&P 500 opened with a gain of 0.8% but quickly flipped to a loss of 0.4%. It was back up 0.2% as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern time. 

