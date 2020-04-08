Wall Street Opens Higher as Global Markets Remain Unsettled

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising a little less than 1% on Wall Street in early trading Wednesday as global markets remain unsettled.

European stocks fell as finance minsters there argue about the economic response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Asian indexes were mixed, while Treasury yields rose slightly.

The early leaders in the U.S. market included energy companies, retailers and airlines.

Those companies were also leading the market early Tuesday, before a big gain for the S&P 500 index suddenly vanished in the latest twist for a market beset by big swings.

The price of crude oil rose ahead of a meeting of major producers.