Wareham Police Seeking Missing Man

June 10, 2020

Courtesy of the Wareham Police Department

WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department has advised residents about their search for a missing person.

Daniel Smith, 47, was last seen on Monday, June 8, at around 2 p.m. walking near the Onset Pier area.

He is a white male standing 5’9″ tall, weighing roughly 300 pounds. He is unshaven, according to the department, and has some facial stubble.

He does not have glasses, and was last seen wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt with black shorts. The police department also stated that he was carrying a duffel bag.

Smith is not wanted for a crime, and the department is looking to check on his well-being. Those with information on Smith’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Wareham Police Department at 508-295-1212.

