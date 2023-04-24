Sandwich Town Meeting Warrant Now Available Online

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is notifying residents that the warrant for the Annual Town Meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023 is now available online.

All residents are encouraged to review the articles and attend the meeting to shape and discuss the town’s future, which will take place at 7 pm at Sandwich High School at 365 Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

Proposals to be discussed include a possible move of Station #1 from Route 6A to a location near the DPW building, renovations to the DPW building, an increase in wastewater funding for the Wastewater Infrastructure Investment Fund, and an increase in funding for the Community Preservation Act.

The town is also notifying residents of changes to voting locations ahead of the upcoming town election on May 4, 2023.

Those living in Precincts 1, 2, and 3 will meet at the Corpus Christi Parish Hall at 324 Quaker Meetinghouse Road, while those within the area of Precincts 4, 5, and 6 will meet at the Center for Active Living at 70 Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

Polling locations on election day will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

