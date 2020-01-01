You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Warren Blasts Billionaires as Democrats End Year Campaigning

January 1, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is marking one year of running for president by slamming billionaires who she says put corporate interests above the needs of the rest of the country.

Her comments Tuesday came as many top Democrats looking to unseat President Donald Trump spent the last day of 2019 rallying core supporters.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders hosted an Iowa bash, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also campaigned in that state. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet were in New Hampshire.

